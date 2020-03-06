Friday night high school highlights and scores

Green Bay, Wi. BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1 Section 1
Regional Second Round
Chippewa Falls 83, Appleton East 63
D.C. Everest 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67
Eau Claire North 75, Eau Claire Memorial 56
Hudson 58, Appleton North 56
Kimberly 76, Appleton West 38
Marshfield 64, Stevens Point 60
Neenah 88, Superior 62
Oshkosh North 81, Oshkosh West 69
Division 1 Section 2
Regional Second Round
Arrowhead 69, Sheboygan North 51
Brookfield Central 77, Green Bay Preble 46
Brookfield East 89, Germantown 47
De Pere 79, Sheboygan South 62
Hamilton 82, Hartford Union 44
Homestead 61, Manitowoc Lincoln 51
Menomonee Falls 71, Bay Port 70
Milwaukee King 72, Fond du Lac 52
Division 1 Section 3
Regional Second Round
Janesville Craig 85, Madison West 63
Kettle Moraine 66, Mukwonago 54
Madison East 85, Beloit Memorial 42
Madison La Follette 89, Badger 46
Madison Memorial 69, Verona Area 49
Oconomowoc 62, Middleton 48
Sun Prairie 68, Janesville Parker 42
Waunakee 68, Watertown 55
Division 1 Section 4
Regional Second Round
Franklin 57, Oak Creek 53
Kenosha Bradford 46, Racine Park 37
Kenosha Indian Trail 86, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 66
Kenosha Tremper 91, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 67
Marquette University 43, Milwaukee South 26
Muskego 67, Milwaukee Riverside University 59
West Allis Central 59, Racine Horlick 42
Division 2 Section 1
Regional Second Round
La Crosse Central 65, Menomonie 35
Merrill 62, Rhinelander 46
Mosinee 54, Wausau East 39
New London 51, Shawano 36
New Richmond 66, Medford Area 56
Onalaska 65, Holmen 34
River Falls 66, Tomah 54
Division 2 Section 2
Regional Second Round
Cedarburg 63, Plymouth 62
Kaukauna 101, Notre Dame 87, OT
Luxemburg-Casco 70, Ashwaubenon 47
Nicolet 87, Beaver Dam 57
Seymour 88, Green Bay Southwest 81
Slinger 62, Grafton 54
West De Pere 48, Pulaski 46
Whitefish Bay 74, Milwaukee Vincent 63
Division 2 Section 3
Regional Second Round
Burlington 62, Fort Atkinson 46
DeForest 63, McFarland 60, OT
Elkhorn Area 62, Jefferson 59
Monroe 54, Sauk Prairie 42
Reedsburg Area 62, Mount Horeb 61
Stoughton 53, Monona Grove 45
Waukesha West 82, Delavan-Darien 49
Westosha Central 70, Milton 57
Division 2 Section 4
Regional Second Round
Catholic Memorial 51, Milw. Bay View 45
New Berlin Eisenhower 97, South Milwaukee 50
Pewaukee 74, Waukesha North 63
Wauwatosa East 90, Milw. Washington 64
Wauwatosa West 85, Shorewood 59
Whitnall 76, Greendale 62
Wisconsin Lutheran 42, Pius XI Catholic 39
Division 3 Section 1
Regional Second Round
Altoona 56, Elk Mound 55
Black River Falls 56, West Salem 54
Bloomer 66, St. Croix Falls 64
Mauston 70, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66
Prescott 81, Hayward 61
Saint Croix Central 69, Baldwin-Woodville 50
Somerset 58, Northwestern 44
Wisconsin Dells 68, Westby 29
Division 3 Section 2
Regional Second Round
Chilton 76, Sturgeon Bay 54
Freedom 63, Oconto Falls 58
Kiel 75, Kewaunee 59
Northland Pines 58, Clintonville 55
Oostburg 78, Valders 53
Sheboygan Falls 75, Denmark 46
Wrightstown 70, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 39
Xavier 97, Peshtigo 56
Division 3 Section 3
Regional Second Round
Columbus 76, Wautoma 57
Edgerton 61, Marshall 37
Laconia 49, Kewaskum 34
Lodi 66, Evansville 48
Ripon 75, Lomira 54
River Valley 51, Prairie du Chien 38
Waupun 69, Mayville 60
Division 3 Section 4
Regional Second Round
Brown Deer 73, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 62
Dominican 87, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 70
East Troy 68, Shoreland Lutheran 57
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 96, University School of Milwaukee 76
Lake Country Lutheran 66, Milwaukee Golda Meir 44
Lake Mills 68, Martin Luther 65
Racine St. Catherine's 80, Whitewater 47
St. John's NW Military Academy 72, Lakeside Lutheran 51
Division 4 Section 1
Regional Second Round
Aquinas 52, Regis 45
Cumberland 61, Grantsburg 43
Durand 78, Melrose-Mindoro 67
Fall Creek 63, Whitehall 61
Luther 61, Mondovi 50
Spring Valley 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 57
Unity 60, Ladysmith 34
Division 4 Section 2
Regional Second Round
Auburndale 79, Phillips 46
Edgar 62, Spencer 38
Iola-Scandinavia 61, Oconto 46
Lourdes Academy 91, Bonduel 61
Neillsville 76, Marathon 58
Shiocton 70, Crivitz 62
Stratford 66, Pacelli 40
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 86, Coleman 68
Division 4 Section 3
Regional Second Round
Cuba City 71, Boscobel 48
Darlington 68, Belleville 55
Deerfield 57, Westfield Area 46
Fennimore 63, New Glarus 51
Palmyra-Eagle 59, Cambridge 54
Pardeeville 69, Parkview 62
River Ridge 64, Mineral Point 57
Division 4 Section 4
Regional Second Round
Brookfield Academy 86, Heritage Christian 68
Kohler 58, Howards Grove 56
Ozaukee 84, Manitowoc Lutheran 73
Roncalli 69, Random Lake 57
Southern Door 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 36
The Prairie School 61, Racine Lutheran 54
Division 5 Section 1
Regional Second Round
Birchwood 63, South Shore 60
Clear Lake 80, Lake Holcombe 62
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 81, Turtle Lake 64
Luck 80, Washburn 48
McDonell Central 63, Bruce 23
Mellen 83, Bayfield 66
Northwood 46, Hurley 44
Thorp 46, Prentice 43
Division 5 Section 2
Regional Second Round
Almond-Bancroft 51, Loyal 42
Florence 81, Gillett 20
Gibraltar 66, Suring 49
Laona-Wabeno 84, Gresham Community 61
Pittsville 68, Athens 60
Rib Lake 73, Newman Catholic 50
Wild Rose 74, Columbus Catholic 66
Division 5 Section 3
Regional Second Round
Benton 72, Iowa-Grant 50
Blair-Taylor 76, Eleva-Strum 56
Cashton 76, Hillsboro 44
Kickapoo 55, Southwestern 53
Lincoln 52, Royall 43
Potosi 56, Seneca 37
Wauzeka-Steuben 72, Shullsburg 24
Division 5 Section 4
Regional Second Round
Argyle 46, Central Wisconsin Christian 44
Cambria-Friesland 59, Rio 45
Catholic Central 66, Sheboygan Christian 42
Hilbert 72, Young Coggs Prep 63
Hustisford 86, Stockbridge 49
Monticello 68, Black Hawk 43
Randolph 67, Barneveld 34
Sheboygan Area Luth. 91, Oneida Nation 64