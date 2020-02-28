Friday night HS scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1 Section 1

Regional Second Round

Bay Port 62, D.C. Everest 24

Eau Claire Memorial 55, Chippewa Falls 46

Green Bay Preble 54, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 34

Hudson 62, Wausau West 37

Kimberly 79, Eau Claire North 34

Stevens Point 65, De Pere 58

Superior 64, Marshfield 55

Division 1 Section 2

Regional Second Round

Appleton East 74, Sheboygan South 50

Brookfield Central 57, Neenah 41

Brookfield East 49, Sheboygan North 35

Homestead 45, Menomonee Falls 40

Milwaukee DSHA 84, Fond du Lac 57

Watertown 42, Oshkosh West 38

West Bend West 66, Hartford Union 34

Division 1 Section 3

Regional Second Round

Janesville Craig 88, Racine Horlick 51

Madison La Follette 79, Racine Case 63

Madison Memorial 71, Racine Park 36

Sun Prairie 67, Kenosha Indian Trail 13

Verona Area 72, Kenosha Bradford 54

Division 1 Section 4

Regional Second Round

Franklin 54, Muskego 45

Hamilton 65, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 32

Kettle Moraine 63, Waukesha South 48

Milwaukee King 72, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 25

Mukwonago 73, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 32

Oak Creek 51, West Allis Nathan Hale 28

Division 2 Section 1

Regional Second Round

Hortonville 88, Ashland 26

Mosinee 65, Lakeland 61

New London 58, Shawano 32

New Richmond 61, Holmen 56

Rhinelander 66, Wausau East 55

Division 2 Section 2

Regional Second Round

Grafton 57, Plymouth 39

Green Bay Southwest 49, Ashwaubenon 38

Notre Dame 70, Fox Valley Lutheran 29

Pulaski 44, Menasha 33

Slinger 46, Cedarburg 33

West De Pere 89, Kaukauna 70

Division 2 Section 3

Regional Second Round

Jefferson 53, Elkhorn Area 42

Monona Grove 77, Monroe 74

Reedsburg Area 63, Sauk Prairie 33

Union Grove 54, Wilmot Union 37

Waterford 47, Delavan-Darien 33

Waukesha West 71, Milton 55

Division 2 Section 4

Regional Second Round

Milwaukee School of Languages 68, Milwaukee Lutheran 46

New Berlin Eisenhower 61, Greendale 47

Pewaukee 64, Waukesha North 32

Pius XI Catholic 86, Wauwatosa East 37

South Milwaukee 52, Greenfield 38

Wauwatosa West 60, Young Coggs Prep 47

Division 3 Section 1

Regional Second Round

Bloomer 49, Somerset 37

Elk Mound 51, Adams-Friendship 38

Northwestern 67, Saint Croix Central 39

Prescott 91, Nekoosa 60

St. Croix Falls 63, Baldwin-Woodville 47

Division 3 Section 2

Regional Second Round

Freedom 58, Little Chute 22

Kewaskum 55, Brillion 28

Kewaunee 50, Denmark 46

Sheboygan Falls 44, Kiel 35

Valders 73, Campbellsport 59

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 67, Clintonville 65, OT

Wrightstown 73, Amherst 38

Xavier 56, Oconto Falls 54

Division 3 Section 3

Regional Second Round

Berlin 50, Winneconne 31

Edgewood 51, Dodgeville 47

Evansville 46, Brodhead 41

Marshall 63, Mayville 28

Platteville 75, Lodi 40

Prairie du Chien 71, Westby 45

Waupun 67, Columbus 30

Division 3 Section 4

Regional Second Round

Clinton 59, Edgerton 46

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Lakeside Lutheran 45

Martin Luther 61, Shoreland Lutheran 35

Watertown Luther Prep 85, Lake Country Lutheran 77

Whitewater 47, Big Foot 37

Division 4 Section 1

Regional Second Round

Colfax 80, Shell Lake 24

Ladysmith 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32

Osseo-Fairchild 55, Durand 53

Unity 65, Boyceville 25

Division 4 Section 2

Regional Second Round

Crandon 73, Menominee Indian 35

Crivitz 66, Shiocton 51

Pacelli 56, Colby 52

St. Mary Catholic 56, Iola-Scandinavia 44

Westfield Area 46, Necedah 37

Division 4 Section 3

Regional Second Round

Aquinas 69, Darlington 29

Cambridge 34, Markesan 30

Cuba City 48, New Glarus 40

Horicon 39, Deerfield 28

Luther 60, Belleville 43

Mineral Point 59, Lancaster 49

Poynette 54, Dodgeland 31

Waterloo 44, Pardeeville 29

Division 4 Section 4

Regional Second Round

Howards Grove 48, Manitowoc Lutheran 29

Mishicot 57, Kohler 36

Oostburg 62, Roncalli 29

Racine Lutheran 73, Living Word Lutheran 35

Division 5 Section 1

Regional Second Round

Clear Lake 71, Owen-Withee 28

Hurley 51, Frederic 34

Loyal 74, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 39

Prairie Farm 78, Greenwood 45

Siren 53, South Shore 48

Division 5 Section 2

Regional Second Round

Edgar 55, Rosholt 48

Gillett 59, Gibraltar 56

Newman Catholic 67, Gresham Community 29

Prentice 58, Northland Lutheran 32

Wausaukee 57, Laona-Wabeno 51

Division 5 Section 3

Regional Second Round

Blair-Taylor 65, Royall 58

Cashton 70, Lincoln 55

Potosi/Cassville 47, Hillsboro 38

River Ridge 45, Iowa-Grant 25

Wauzeka-Steuben 68, Riverdale 61

Division 5 Section 4

Regional Second Round

Albany 51, Shullsburg 48, OT

Black Hawk 73, Barneveld 27

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48, Hustisford 40

Hilbert 53, Central Wisconsin Christian 38

Randolph 68, Argyle 34

BOYS HOCKEY

St. Mary's Springs 6, Waupun 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

Fox Cities Stars 6, Central Wisconsin Storm 2

 