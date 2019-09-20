Freedom tops Wrightstown 27-20, plus more highlights and scores

The high school football regular season is now past the halfway point. WBAY's "Game of the Week" came from the Northeastern Conference.

The Freedom football team celebrates after its 27-20 win against Wrightstown.

A match-up between Wrightstown (4-0) and Freedom (4-0).

After going into the half tied at 14, Wrightstown's running back Quincy Klister ran it in from a yard out to give the Tigers a 20-14 lead.

Freedom quickly took over the lead with a 19-yard touchdown connection between Irish quarterback Reeve Lambrect to tight end Quinn Taege, 21-20.

Freedom cornerback Conor Dickrell then returned an interception for a touchdown to seal the game.

Freedom (5-0) wins 27-20 over Wrightstown (4-1). For more high school football highlights, click on the video.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores listed in alphabetical order

Abbotsford 36, Thorp 20

Almond-Bancroft 28, Rosholt 6

Amherst 44, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Appleton North 26, Kaukauna 10

Appleton West 16, Oshkosh North 13

Aquinas 42, Iowa-Grant 13

Arrowhead 31, Waukesha North 28

Ashwaubenon 38, Manitowoc Lincoln 10

Athens 50, Assumption 14

Auburndale 36, Marathon 6

Augusta 8, Melrose-Mindoro 6

Baldwin-Woodville 35, Osceola 7

Bangor 55, New Lisbon 12

Bay Port 56, De Pere 0

Belleville 22, Waterloo 18

Berlin 44, Ripon 6

Black Hawk 33, Benton/Shullsburg 6

Black River Falls 39, Nekoosa 14

Blair-Taylor 49, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Bloomer 42, Ladysmith 12

Bonduel 33, Iola-Scandinavia 26

Brillion 59, Valders 6

Brookfield Central 41, West Allis Nathan Hale 7

Brookfield East 24, Wauwatosa West 0

Brookwood 48, Necedah 0

Burlington 40, Badger 37

Cambria-Friesland 44, Deerfield 6

Cambridge 49, Boscobel 14

Catholic Central 42, Saint Thomas More 14

Catholic Memorial 48, Waukesha South 6

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Ozaukee 0

Cedarburg 42, Port Washington 14

Colby 59, Fall Creek 0

Coleman 46, Crivitz 7

Colfax 34, Boyceville 14

Cumberland 58, Cameron 6

Darlington 34, Luther 9

De Soto 21, Royall 0

DeForest 52, Sauk Prairie 13

Denmark 41, Marinette 0

Eau Claire Memorial 33, Chippewa Falls 21

Edgar 42, Hurley 0

Edgerton 24, Jefferson 14

Eleva-Strum 35, Cochrane-Fountain City 0

Elk Mound 41, Durand 14

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 34, Oakfield 33, OT

Ellsworth 40, Amery 0

Evansville 43, East Troy 0

Fond du Lac 42, Hortonville 28

Fox Valley Lutheran 45, Oconto Falls 14

Franklin 23, Kenosha Indian Trail 0

Frederic 38, Prairie Farm 14

Freedom 27, Wrightstown 20

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40, Mauston 21

Germantown 27, Hamilton 0

Germantown 27, Hamilton 0

Gilman 54, Owen-Withee 0

Grantsburg 13, Clear Lake 12

Green Bay Preble 45, Sheboygan North 7

Green Bay Southwest 21, Sheboygan South 0

Greendale 70, West Allis Central 0

Hartford Union 43, Grafton 28

Hayward 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31

Hilbert 60, Manitowoc Lutheran 21

Hillsboro 16, Cashton 12

Holmen 49, Tomah 0

Horicon/Hustisford 44, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6

Hudson 49, Superior 24

Ithaca 24, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 14

Johnson Creek 54, Menominee Indian 0

Kewaskum 43, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0

Kewaunee def. Sturgeon Bay, forfeit

Kiel 24, Chilton 0

Kimberly 35, Appleton East 34

La Crosse Central 28, Merrill 14

La Crosse Logan 28, West Salem 0

Laconia 19, Omro 14

Lake Country Lutheran 39, University School of Milwaukee 0

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 45, Flambeau 0

Lake Mills 52, Poynette 13

Lakeland 24, Antigo 13

Lakeside Lutheran 28, Columbus 26

Lancaster 49, Fennimore 7

Little Chute 33, Waupaca 14

Lodi 27, Watertown Luther Prep 6

Lomira 46, Tomahawk 6

Loyal 16, Greenwood 8

Luck 46, Siren 30

Luxemburg-Casco 48, Clintonville 7

Madison La Follette 35, Janesville Craig 14

Madison Memorial 28, Madison West 6

Manawa 41, Shiocton 0

Markesan 51, Parkview 22

Marquette University 37, Wauwatosa East 7

Marshfield 28, Stevens Point 3

Martin Luther 47, Shoreland Lutheran 0

McFarland 35, Whitewater 0

Medford Area 39, Rhinelander 14

Menasha 35, New London 14

Menomonie 55, Eau Claire North 13

Milton 47, Oregon 26

Milwaukee Lutheran 20, Cudahy 14

Milwaukee Riverside University 20, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 8

Milwaukee South 15, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 14

Mineral Point 49, Cuba City 6

Mondovi 47, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Monroe 41, Fort Atkinson 6

Mosinee 27, Ashland 6

Mukwonago 35, Kettle Moraine 3

Muskego 45, Oconomowoc 0

Neenah 25, Oshkosh West 13

New Berlin Eisenhower 31, Wisconsin Lutheran 6

New Berlin West 14, Pewaukee 9

New Holstein 27, Two Rivers 26

New Richmond 42, Saint Croix Central 14

Newman Catholic 59, St. Mary Catholic 14

Nicolet 24, West Bend East 21, OT

Northland Pines 28, Crandon 0

Northwestern 52, Barron 7

Oak Creek 28, Kenosha Bradford 7

Onalaska 21, Sparta 14

Oostburg 48, Mishicot 6

Palmyra-Eagle 13, Pardeeville 8

Pepin/Alma 22, Whitehall 20

Pittsville 43, Wild Rose 0

Platteville 46, Viroqua 14

Plymouth 43, Campbellsport 0

Portage 27, Beaver Dam 14

Potosi/Cassville 24, River Ridge 21

Prairie du Chien 30, Arcadia 12

Pulaski 12, Notre Dame 10

Racine Case 21, Racine Horlick 0

Racine Park 32, Kenosha Tremper 14

Randolph 12, Fall River 6

Reedsburg Area 43, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0

Reedsville 42, Random Lake 25

River Falls 25, Rice Lake 8

River Valley 40, Richland Center 9

Riverdale 30, Kickapoo/LaFarge 8

Sevastopol 46, Wausaukee 34

Sheboygan Falls 36, Roncalli 0

Slinger 54, West Bend West 0

Somerset 40, Prescott 7

South Milwaukee 42, Pius XI Catholic 0

Southern Door 43, Oconto 20

Spring Valley 45, Glenwood City 8

St. Croix Falls 17, Spooner 0

St. John's NW Military Academy 28, Saint Francis 20

St. Marys Springs 40, Mayville 14

Stanley-Boyd 43, Cadott 21

Stoughton 45, Edgewood 0

Stratford 83, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Sun Prairie 27, Verona Area 21

Three Lakes 57, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 18

Tri-County 53, Bowler/Gresham 22

Turner 40, Brodhead/Juda 33

Turtle Lake 54, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Unity 16, Webster 6

Waterford 56, Westosha Central 7

Watertown 28, Monona Grove 16

Waukesha West 35, Menomonee Falls 6

Waunakee 39, Baraboo 7

Wausau West 28, Wausau East 14

Wautoma 33, Adams-Friendship 22

West De Pere 42, Xavier 14

Westby 47, Dodgeville 14

Whitnall 26, Greenfield 7

Wilmot Union 35, Elkhorn Area 6

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 46, North Fond du Lac 0

Winneconne 44, Waupun 0

Wisconsin Dells 49, Westfield Area 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50, Pacelli 0

