Free agent, Mike Daniels, interested in coming back to Green Bay

If you follow former Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels on social media, you will see for yourself that the 8-year veteran is in tremendous shape; he is posting workout videos almost daily.

“This is really the best I've felt, because those drills that I'm doing, I don't think I was as athletic as I am now. It's like wine, I'm getting better with age.” Daniels told WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth.

At 31-years old, and after back to back injury shortened seasons -2018 in Green Bay and last year in Detroit – the now free agent Daniels is healthy and eager to play....somewhere. And with Covid-19 restrictions hindering any free agent movement, posting his workout videos is akin to sending visual resumes to teams.

“There is definitely interest. I can't obviously go into details, but teams are watching; they're definitely watching and they like what they see,” said Daniels.

But are the Packers one of those teams? Daniels was released last summer due to finances; but he has made a lot of money in his career, so dollars probably won’t determine if a reunion will take place. But there is no denying that Daniels would love to rejoin the team that drafted him in 2012, and where he played his first 7 season in the league.

“I'm definitely interested in coming back to Green Bay, and I have let that be known. I would love to come back to Green Bay.” Daniels played under defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in 2017, and believes he still would be an impact player in the system. “Obviously Kenny (Clark) and I have a great rapport and we did some damage. And now he's fully come into his own; he is a man now. It would only be that much more devastating with him and I playing next to each other. Then you add the Smith brothers who are just insane right now; the defensive backs are all shored up, and then the scheme. I've only had one year to play in the scheme, and Coach Pettine, he played me everywhere. I've never rushed off the edge so many times before in my life; see what I'm saying? Coach Pettine lined me up everywhere to just go and be disruptive, whether I'm making the play or I'm setting up someone else to make the play.”

So will the Packers and Daniels reunite? “The best thing I can say is that there has been a lot of interest throughout the NFL period. Now whether they fit into that or not, that's not for me to talk about, I can't disclose that kind of information but there has been interest from a lot of different teams.”

