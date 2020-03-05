Fox Cities Stars advance to State final after 4-2 win over Hudson

The WIAA 2019 state champion Fox Cities Stars will defend its title on Saturday. The Stars defeated Hudson 4-2 in the WIAA State Semifinals on Thursday night at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison

Fox Cities Alaina Schauf scored a shorthanded goal in the first period to give the Stars a 1-0 lead. Then less than a minute later, Stars Maddy Jablonski scored on a power-play goal.

Hudson and the Stars exchanged goals late in the first period. Hudson’s Leah Park scored on a penalty shot and then Fox Cities’ Teagan Dickman scores with 0:31 left in the first period.

Parker got her second goal in the second period to shorten the Stars advantage to 3-2. Fox Cities’ Mckayla Zilsch scored with 0:18 to seal the game.

Middleton (24-3) defeated Beloit Memorial Co-Op 5-2 in the other State semifinal matchup.

Championship Game - Saturday, March 7 – Noon

Middleton Co-op (24-3) vs. Xavier Co-op (21-7)

