Four Brewers named to the 2019 NL All-Star team

Catcher Yasmani Grandal, second baseman Mike Moustakas and pitcher Josh Hader have all been named to the National League All-Star team. They join outfielder Christian Yelich, who was elected a starter earlier this week.

This represents the second career All-Star Game selection for Yelich, and his first start. For Grandal (2015, 2019), and Hader (2018, 2019), this will be a second career All-Star Game selection. For Moustakas, this will be his third selection (2015, 2017, 2019).

Tune in to watch the 2019 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard July 9th at 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX.

