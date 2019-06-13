Former Phoenix standout works out for Pacers

Sandy Cohen III, the former Seymour high school and Green Bay standout, is starting to make the rounds to workout for NBA teams.

The Indiana Pacers tweeted a video on Thursday of Cohen working out for the team. Racine sportswriter Gery Woelfel is also reporting Cohen worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday and the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed interest in bringing him for a workout.

“I thought it went pretty well. I thought I shot the ball pretty well – competed pretty hard and I’m just glad to be out here, blessed to have the opportunity,” Cohen told Pacers.com.

Sandy Cohen III (@ChiefCohen) led @gbphoenixmbb in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals last season. Cohen III talked about how his versatility is his best asset as he approaches the draft. #GoldOnTheClock pic.twitter.com/taZ4dywXXu — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 13, 2019

Cohen was the only player in NCAA men’s basketball in every major statistical category (points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks).

“Just trying to show teams what I can do offensively, defensively. Just trying to make smart reads – make the right play. Shoot when I have the right shot and just make the right reads overall,” Cohen said.

Woelfel is also reporting Cohen III has spoken with representatives of the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The NBA Draft is Thursday, June 20 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.