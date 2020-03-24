Former Oshkosh North star Tyrese Haliburton declares for 2020 NBA draft

Tyrese Haliburton, a former Oshkosh North guard has declared for the 2020 NBA draft and will forego his final two years of college eligibility according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Haliburton played 22 games this year at Iowa State and averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. His 2019-20 season was cut short after he took a fall in a February game against Kansas State and broke his wrist.

The former 3-star recruit is an elite prospect and was projected as an NBA lottery pick before his injury. The 6-foot-5 guard excels on both ends of the floor.

The latest NBA mock draft from Bleacher Report has Haliburton going to the San Antonio Spurs with the no. 11 pick in the first round.

Haliburton has the opportunity to withdraw from the draft by June 15 if he wants to return to school. The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.