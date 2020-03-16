Former GB star returns home after European travel ban

For some athletes, playing sports overseas is part of the journey.

Unfortunately, many were left to hurry back to the U.S. after president Donald Trump put a travel ban on European countries following the Coronavirus outbreak.

Thankfully, former Green Bay Phoenix star Mehryn Kraker returned home on Sunday from playing basketball in Spain.

"I think I'm happy to be back on U.S. soil," Kraker said. "It's been a weird couple of days."

Kraker was practicing just five days ago. She credits her club organization in Spain and her agent for getting her home.

With basketball season officially over, Kraker says she's going to take some time off.

"Sports are secondary," Kraker said. "Sports can wait. It makes you think...what do you prioritize right now?