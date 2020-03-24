Bode Central keeps culture alive with online workouts

At Bode Central in Green Bay, the gym is empty. However, the Bode trainers can be found online after the Coronavirus pandemic forced the gym to close its doors.

"We wanted to find a way to keep people engaged just like they are in boot camp," Bode trainer Brad Cramer said. "We want to hold people accountable and try to keep the culture we've created for so many years alive."

The gym utilizes the app 'Zoom' to send links to their Facebook group, "Bode Central", every day for two live sessions. The first session is at 5:30 in the morning. The second is at 4:30 in the afternoon. The sessions are for anyone and can be streamed even after they've been live.

"We need to find the good in this situation," Trainer Brian Gajeski said.

The live workouts are doing more than just giving watchers their workout for the day. The workouts allow a family-like community to interact and stay positive.

"This is family that started 7-8 years ago," Gajeski added. "I've seen people come here and improve their mental health. It's more than working out."

