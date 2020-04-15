Dr. Fauci believes sports could return this summer, but without fans

For sports fans seeking a pick-me-up, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has some good news. He believes sports can return this year.

Here's what Fauci had to say on Snapchat's “Good Luck America” show Wednesday morning when asked if baseball can return this summer, along with football this fall.

“There's a way of doing that,” Fauci said. “Nobody comes to the stadium. Put the players in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out. People say, 'well you can't play without spectators. Well, I think you'll probably get enough buy in from people who are dying to see a baseball game. Particularly me. I'm living in Washington. We have the world champion in the Washington Nationals. I want to see them play again."

The Washington Post is reporting that anonymous NFL sources have told them the league is considering scenarios for a season without fans, among other ideas.

