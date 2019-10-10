Denmark, Fond du Lac roll on Thursday night

The Operation Football week 8 started a day early. Thursday night featured a couple of area teams hitting the gridiron. Scores are listed below. For highlights click on the video.
Denmark receiver Seth Alexander extends for a touchdown catch during Thursday's win against Clintonville.
THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores listed in alphabetical order by winning team.
Almond-Bancroft 38, Pacelli 0
Denmark 55, Clintonville 6
Fond du Lac 47, Oshkosh North 14
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 42, Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny 12
Milwaukee King 50, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 6
Racine Lutheran 48, Dominican 0
Racine St. Catherine's 34, Martin Luther 20
Regis 36, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0