Denmark, Fond du Lac roll on Thursday night

Posted:

The Operation Football week 8 started a day early. Thursday night featured a couple of area teams hitting the gridiron. Scores are listed below. For highlights click on the video.

Denmark receiver Seth Alexander extends for a touchdown catch during Thursday's win against Clintonville.

THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores listed in alphabetical order by winning team.

Almond-Bancroft 38, Pacelli 0

Denmark 55, Clintonville 6

Fond du Lac 47, Oshkosh North 14

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 42, Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny 12

Milwaukee King 50, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 6

Racine Lutheran 48, Dominican 0

Racine St. Catherine's 34, Martin Luther 20

Regis 36, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

 