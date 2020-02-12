De Pere wrestling wins first conference title

De Pere wrestling is having one of its best seasons in history.

The Redbirds won the teams first Fox River Conference championship in wrestling after defeating Pulaski, 35-27.

"To be the first to do it...its been six years in the making," Head coach Matt Kincade proclaimed. "There's a lot of kids who aren't in this program that have graduated that had a big part in turning the culture into what it is."

The Redbird culture is led by a group of relentless seniors.

"It's a tough sport," Senior Andrew Lopez said. "A lot of people want to stop after they get tired or sore, so the fact so many bought in is what I think contributed to the team aspect of it."

Senior Jared Fietz agreed.

"There's people who have stayed in wrestling over the years and we've gotten better as a team and we have depth," Fietz said.

However, De Pere is far from content with what they've achieved this season.

"After four years of losing to the teams in the conference, it's finally nice to come up on top for once," Senior Sam Bruss explained. "We are peaking at the right time and we are coming up on top."

Fietz explained the Redbirds are on to their next goal.

"Now it's make it to sectionals and make it to team state."