Davison's return to Badgers sure to be jeered by Gopher fans

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison returns to action at Minnesota after a one-game suspension for a flagrant foul against Iowa.

The environment will surely be charged at Williams Arena, with two rival teams trying to keep up in the Big Ten race. Adding an edge to the atmosphere will be the presence of Davison, who has been accused in some corners of unsportsmanlike play on the court.

Davison is also one of the many Minnesota natives who have crossed the border to play for Wisconsin. The Gophers have not won at home against the Badgers in six years.

