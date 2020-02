Freshman Amari Davis had 22 points and JayQuan McCloud had 20 points and six assists as Green Bay beat IUPUI 91-85.

Kameron Hankerson had 18 points and nine rebounds for Green Bay, which has scored 90-plus in back-to-back games.

Marcus Burk had 33 points and Jaylen Minnett scored a career-high 32 points for the Jaguars.

Burk and Minnett, who went over 1,000 career points, combined for 10 3-pointers as Minnett hit a career-high eight and Burk two.