Davis, McCould nab honors for Phoenix

High-scoring senior JayQuan McCloud was named Horizon All-League First Team and dynamite guard Amari Davis was named Horizon League Freshman of the Year and All-League Third Team, the league announced on Monday. Davis becomes the first ever Green Bay player to be named the League's Freshman of the Year, while McCloud gives the Phoenix a First Team member for the third-straight season.

The duo was instrumental to the Phoenix earning the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Horizon League Tournament, awaiting the lowest remaining seed on Thursday at the Resch Center. GB has won four out of five games and finished the league season at 11-7, finishing in the top four for the fourth time in five seasons under head coach Linc Darner.

McCloud ranks third in the Horizon League in scoring with 17.4 PPG and leads the Phoenix, reaching double-figures in 29 of his 31 games played including 10 games with 20+ points. He's averaging 5.0 APG during HL play, which ranks second in the HL and is shooting 86.4 percent from the free throw line this season, second in the league as well. The North Chicago native also ranks in the top 10 in the league in field goal percentage, 3-pointers made per game and minutes per game, while leading GB in scoring, assists, rebounds and minutes.

Davis, who has taken the league by storm this year, becomes the first-ever player in program history to earn the HL Freshman of the Year award, after setting the league record by winning nine Freshman of the Week awards. Davis was also named to the All-League Third Team, along with the top spot on the All-Freshman Team. The Trotwood, Ohio, native averaged 15.8 PPG as a true freshman, ranking in the top 10 overall in the HL and in the top in the NCAA in freshman scoring. Davis finished second in the HL in field goal percentage, shooting 51.4 percent from the field and playing in all 31 games. He is second on the team with 28.6 MPG and is also averaging 3.9 RPG, reaching double-figures in 24 of his 31 games played.

Together, along with backcourt-teammates Kameron Hankerson (11.3 PPG) and PJ Pipes (9.7 PPG), gives GB the most explosive group of guards in the Horizon League. Pipes, who would've been a strong candidate for Sixth Man of the Year, came off the bench in 62 percent of games this season. The award requires a 66 percent clip off the bench.

McCloud joins former GB standouts Javier Mendiburu (2004-05), Ryan Tillema (2008-09), Rahmon Fletcher (2009-10), Alec Brown (2011-12 and 2013-14), Keifer Sykes (2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15), Carrington Love (2015-16), Khalil Small (2017-18) Sandy Cohen III (2018-19) as members to have earned Horizon All-League First Team honors in a Phoenix uniform.

Davis is the first Phoenix player to land on the All-Freshman Team since Jordan Fouse in 2012-13, an award also earned by GB greats Alec Brown (2010-11) and Keifer Sykes (2011-12). He has scored 491 points this season, the second-most by a freshman in program history (behind only Tony Bennett) and is fifth time in all league history among freshman scoring.

2019-20 Horizon League Men's Basketball Award Winners

Player of the Year: Loudon Love, Wright State

Coach of the Year: Dennis Gates, Cleveland State & Scott Nagy, Wright State

Freshman of the Year: Amari Davis, Green Bay

Defensive Player of the Year: Jalen Tate, Northern Kentucky

Sixth Player of the Year: Devin Morgan, Youngstown State

All-League First Team (alphabetical by school)

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

JayQuan McCloud, Green Bay

Xavier Hill-Mais, Oakland

Loudon Love, Wright State

Darius Quisenberry, Youngstown State

All-League Second Team (alphabetical by school)

Marcus Burk, IUPUI

Te'Jon Lucas, Milwaukee

Tyler Sharpe, Northern Kentucky

Tarkus Ferguson, UIC

Bill Wampler, Wright State

All-League Third Team (alphabetical by school)

Amari Davis, Green Bay

Jalen Tate, Northern Kentucky

Dantez Walton, Northern Kentucky

Cole Gentry, Wright State

Algevon Eichelberger, Cleveland State

All-Freshman Team (alphabetical by school)

Amari Davis, Green Bay

C.J. Wilbourn, Milwaukee

Blake Lampman, Oakland

Grant Basile, Wright State

Tanner Holden, Wright State

All-Defensive Team (alphabetical by school)

Chris Brandon, Detroit Mercy

Elyjah Goss, IUPUI

Jalen Tate, Northern Kentucky

Marcus Ottey, UIC

Garrett Covington, Youngstown State