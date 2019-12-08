Dave Schroeder's 'Fast 5 Pack Facts': Packers vs. Washington

As the Green Bay Packers (9-3) prepare to host Washington (3-9) it’s time to get ready for kickoff with Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 Washington is the worst: Washington has the NFL’s worst offense. It ranks dead last in total yards, total points, passing yards, 3rd down percentage, and other categories too.

#2 Washington got 2 coaches fired: Washington got its own coach, Jay Gruden, fired by its ineptitude earlier this year. Then just last week, they got Panthers’ coach Ron Rivera fired after his Carolina squad lost to Washington, blowing at 14-0 lead.

While Washington is terrible, it has won 2 straight games and gone 3-4 overall since finally securing its first win of the season. You can’t overlook anyone in the league, even terrible teams.

#3 Packers perfect marriage: Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur may be perfect for each other in many regards, but perhaps in no way are they more in sync than in their exhaustive dedication to ball security. With a 4.29 TD/INT ratio, Rodgers owns the best mark in NFL history (by a wide margin). And there has not been a single postgame news conference this year that hasn’t started off with LaFleur extolling the virtues of owning “the ball.”

You practice what you preach and the Packers have the best turnover margin (+11) in the NFC, and 2nd-best in the entire NFL.

#4 Preston Smith’s reunion game: Preston Smith gets a chance to play against his former team today. In the locker room this week, Preston tried to downplay his excitement, but teammate Za’Darius Smith stepped in to call Preston out. Za’Darius told the media that Preston has been talking about how excited he is in the locker room. Whether Preston admits it or not, he would no doubt like to add to his team-leading 10.5 sacks with a strong outing against Washington.

#5 Adrian Peterson: The Packers face their old rival today with RB Adrian Peterson on the other side. Peterson has had some epic outings against Green Bay. He rushed for 409 yards against the Packers in 2 games in 2012. And though Peterson is now 34 years old, he managed 120 yards against the Packers just last year.

Prediction: Packers 35, Washington 13

