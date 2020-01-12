Dave Schroeder's "Fast 5 Pack Facts": Packers vs. Seahawks

As the NFC's 2nd-seeded Green Bay Packers (13-3) prepare to host the 5th-seeded Seattle Seahawks (12-5) in a Divisional round playoff, get ready for kickoff with Dave Schroeder's 'Fast 5 Pack Facts.'

#1 Home team rules: During the Aaron Rodgers vs. Russell Wilson era, the home team has won every game. The Seahawks are 4-0 in Seattle. The Packers are 3-0 in Green Bay. Furthermore, Seattle has not won at Lambeau Field since 1999.

But beyond the home team trend, the Packers have played the Seahawks quite well of late. The home wins have been dominant at times and the road losses have been close.

Yes, there are new players and coaches in the series now, so the past doesn't guarantee future success. But in the teams' last 5 meetings, the Packers have only trailed the Seahawks for 26 minutes total (out of 304 minutes played).

#2 Wilson's struggles: A big part of the Packers success against Seattle of late has been nightmare days for the Seahawks' QB against the Green Bay defense. Wilson threw 4 interceptions in the 2014 NFC Championship game and had a career high 5 interceptions during a 2016 visit to Lambeau Field.

It will be intriguing to see how the Smith Sack Exchange fares in its first showdown with the mobile man who used to play in Madison.

#3 Aaron leads the way: The Seahawks will have their hands full with Aaron. We have heard that before. But, this time, we are talking about Aaron Jones.

The RB has been Green Bay's offensive MVP this year, leading the league with 19 total TD's while gaining 1,553 yards from scrimmage. The Packers have only gone as far as Aaron Rodgers could take them in the past, but that is no longer the case. Green Bay's best assets are its RB production and defense. And if Aaron Rodgers' wizardry shows up against Seattle, it's a cherry on the top.

Kicking it: The Packers are 8-1 in one-score games, while the Seahawks are 11-2 in such contests this season. Sunday's game could very well come down to a kick. And if it does, Green Bay has to feel really good with Mason Crosby. The kicker has missed only 2 field goals all season and has connected on a remarkable 23 of his last 24 postseason attempts.

#5 Super Bowl trends: The Packers are middling and even below average in many statistical categories. But their biggest strength has been the biggest indicator of a team's ability to make a Super Bowl run. Green Bay is +12 in turnover margin this year, ranking #3 in the NFL. And 75% of teams to make the Super Bowl in the last 6 years have owned a top-5 turnover margin.

Beyond that, the Packers have a top-10 scoring defense for the first time since winning it all in 2010. And each of the last 6 Super Bowl champions had a top-10 scoring defense.

Prediction: Packers 24, Seahawks 20

As always, tune in to Action 2 News for the best Packers postgame coverage in the business. We will have highlights and reaction right after the game at 10pm and have full analysis and reaction to the game on Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35 pm.