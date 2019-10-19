Dave Schroeder's "Fast 5 Pack Facts": Packers vs. Raiders

As the Green Bay Packers (5-1) prepare to host the Oakland Raiders (3-2), it’s time to get ready for kickoff with Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 Wideouts OUT?: The Packers are stretched thin at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams has already been ruled out for a third consecutive game with his turf toe injury. Geronimo Allison was upgraded from doubtful to questionable Saturday as he works through concussion protocol and a chest injury. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is questionable with a knee injury.

With all the injuries, Brian Gutekunst signed veteran receiver Ryan Grant (formerly of Washington and Indianapolis) this week. Grant may be called upon simply from a numbers standpoint this week despite the steep learning curve to assimilate into the offense.

#2 Ingold Homecoming: Former Bay Port Pirate and Wisconsin Badger Alec Ingold returns home to play at Lambeau Field this week. The rookie fullback has found a niche within Jon Gruden’s offense in Oakland. He has been the lead blocker on several Raiders TD runs this year, including 2 during the team’s upset of the Bears in London.

“I love that guy,” Gruden said. “I don't want him to hear me say that, but I really deep down like that guy. A lot.”

#3 Smith Sack Exchange: Packers newcomers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith are both on pace to have career years. And the duo has already combined for more sacks through 6 games (13.0) than they managed all of last year (12.5).

On Thursday, the Smiths told the media Matt LaFleur asked them to cease their sack celebrations, but on Friday the coach clarified his stance. It’s game on with celebrations!

“What I told them is it must be done in a timely manner,” LaFleur said. “I don't want to see these guys celebrating when I see the punt teams are already out on the field if the sack was on a third down. And then we would have to burn a timeout or get called for too many men on the field.”

The Smiths celebrated the announcement and promised a Halloween-themed celebration should they take down Derek Carr this week.

#4 Run Defense: The Packers put on tape a porous run defense against Philadelphia, allowing 176 rushing yards. But in the last 2 weeks Green Bay has held Ezekiel Elliott to 62 yards on the ground and Kerryon Jonhson to 34 yards rushing. That run defense will be tested by a run-first Raiders offense that features rookie RB Josh Jacobs, who ranks 6th in the NFL in yards per game (86.0).

#5 Trap Game: This contest marks the tail end of the Packers’ home-heavy stretch playing 5 of 6 games at Lambeau Field. And while many fans are looking ahead to next week’s date with the suddenly Mahomes-less Chiefs, the team can’t afford to do so. The Raiders are riding a 2-game win streak (over the Colts and Bears no less) and have had 14 days to prepare for this game with their bye week.

Prediction: Packers 28, Raiders 20

As always, tune in to Action 2 News at 5:30 and 10:00 for all your postgame coverage and be sure to stay up late for Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35. RB Aaron Jones will joins Chris Roth in studio to break down the game.