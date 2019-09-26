Dave Schroeder's "Fast 5 Pack Facts": Packers vs. Eagles

As the Green Bay Packers (3-0) prepare to host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2), it’s time to get ready for kickoff with Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 Front runners: The Packers have trailed for only 6:01 all season. They were behind the Bears 3-0 early in the opener and have not trailed since. Outside of the Patriots (who have yet to trail all year), Green Bay has played from ahead more than any team in the entire league.

The Packers will try to get off to another fast start Thursday night. Green Bay has won 5 of its last 6 home Thursday night games. And home teams have enjoyed plenty of TNF success overall, going 11-4 last year.

#2 Dropping the ball: The Eagles could easily be 3-0 coming to town without a serious case of butterfingers. Philly lost at Atlanta in Week 2 after Nelson Agholor dropped a would-be go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes. Then last week at home against the Lions, the Eagles’ J.J. Arcega-Whiteside dropped another would-be game-winner in the waning moments. Philly had 7 drops total last week.

#3 Defense looking for more: Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has praised his unit for its strong start to the season, yet issued a challenge to take things to the next level. The unit’s good performance is not good enough for the defensive mastermind.

The Packers lead the league with 8 takeaways, rank 2nd in scoring defense, and 5th in pass defense. But Green Bay ranks 25th against the run and has given up too many big plays in Pettine’s opinion. He wants to see the defensive lapses to cease and desist altogether.

#4 Davante Adams: Through 3 games, the Packers leading receiver has 15 catches for 198 yards, but has not scored a single touchdown. After 4 catches for Adams last week, Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers talked about the need to get Adams more targets. Thursday night might be a prime time for Adams to go off. He has 5 TD’s in 7 career Thursday night games.

#5 Turnover Tale: The Packers +6 turnover margin ranks #1 in the NFL through 3 weeks. While Aaron Rodgers’ offense has sputtered at times, the unit has increased its point total every week while not turning the ball over much.

Rodgers has not thrown an interception so far this season. 2 fumbles in Week 2 are the only marks against the team in ball security.

Prediction: Packers 31, Eagles, 17

