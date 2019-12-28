Dave Schroeder's 'Fast 5 Pack Facts': Packers at Lions

As the Green Bay Packers (12-3) prepare for their regular season finale at the Detroit Lions (3-11-1) it's time to get ready for kick with Dave Schroeder's 'Fast 5 Pack Facts.'

#1 PLAYOFF SCENARIOS: Matt LaFleur has said his team is treating this as a playoff game. A win guarantee gives Green Bay a playoff bye. Beyond that, the #1 seed and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs is possible with a Packers win over the Lions + a Seahawks win at home over the 49ers.

The worst Green Bay can finish is the #3 seed (with a Packers loss + a Saints win over the Panthers). The #3 seed would provide a Wild Card weekend matchup against the Vikings, who are locked in to the #6 seed.

Aaron Rodgers is in his 12th year as a starter, but has had the benefit of a bye week in the playoffs only twice before (2011 & 2014). No team has reached the Super Bowl in the last 6 seasons without having a playoff bye.

#2 AARON JONES CHASES HISTORY: Packers RB Aaron Jones leads the NFL with 19 TD's this season and sits 1 score shy of Ahman Green's franchise record for scores in a season. 20 TD's would be a historic milestone. And beyond Green Bay greatness, #20 would put Jones rare air league-wide Only 3 players in the NFL have scored 20 times in a season this entire DECADE.

Jones also sits just 16 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard rushing season. His teammates want the milestone for him.

#3 CROSBY'S RETURN TO DETROIT: The last time the Packers made the trip to Motown, Mason Crosby had the worst day of his kicking career, missing 4 field goals and an extra point. But since then? Crosby has kicked at an All-Pro level, making 103 of 107 total kicks.

Crosby missed 5 times last year in Detroit, but has missed just 4 times since.

#4 RODGERS NO MVP: Aaron Rodgers is not going to be the NFL MVP this year. But that's a good thing! No MVP has won the Super Bowl the same season in 20 years (since Kurt Warner in 1999).

Rodgers said this week: "In this offense, this year, I don't need to throw 40 touchdowns for us to win." He is right. Rodgers' numbers may be down (24 TD, 3 INT), but the team's win total is up. And a 13th win would make 2019 the 2nd-most successful regular season of Rodgers' career.

#5 PACKERS DEFENSE DELIVERS: Since the setback at San Francisco, the Packers defense has performed quite well, with drastic improvement in December. Green Bay has given up fewer than 13 points per game during a 4-game win streak. The Packers have eliminated many of the big plays that went against them during the first 3 months of the season. Last week the Vikings generated only 3 plays that gained more than 10 yards.

PREDICTION: Packers 35, Lions 16

PREDICTION: Packers 35, Lions 16