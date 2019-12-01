Dave Schroeder's 'Fast 5 Pack Facts': Packers at Giants

As the Green Bay Packers (8-3) prepare to play at the New York Giants (2-9) it’s time to get ready for kickoff with Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 Sack Masters: The Smith Sack Exchange continues to set the league on fire with its consistent production. Preston Smith had 10.5 sacks while Za’Darius Smith has 10.0. The Smiths are the only teammates in the NFL with 10+ sacks each this season. Today the Smiths are going against Giants’ rookie QB Daniels Jones, who has been sacked 33 times (5th-most in the NFL) this season.

#2 Jones’ TD tally: Packers RB Aaron Jones failed to score last week at San Francisco, but still ranks 2nd in the NFL in total touchdowns with 14. Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey has edged ahead in the TD tally with 16 this year. Green Bay is 6-1 this season when Jones finds the end zone.

#3 Playoff positioning: The Packers currently sit in a tie atop the division with the 8-3 Vikings, but Green Bay owns the current tie-breaker thanks to a head-to-head win back in September. Both teams control their destiny to win the NFC North now, with the Week 15 showdown in Minneapolis looming large to likely decide the division crown.

Green Bay plays lackluster opponents in its other 4 remaining games (including today). Minnesota should only be challenged by Seattle (Monday night) outside of the rivalry showdown in Week 15. The Packers cannot afford to slip up against the Giants, or anyone else the rest of December.

#4 LaFleur’s success: First-year Packers coach Matt LaFleur needs just 1 win to tie Mike Holmgren and Mike Sherman for the most victories by a Green Bay rookie head coach. Beyond that, no first-year coach has ever led Green Bay to the playoffs. LaFleur sits primed to make history.

#5 Bad Giants: The Giants have not won a game since September. That is not a typo. The Giants, I repeat, have not won a single football game since September. They have lost 7 straight games. New York is atrocious in many regards. The Giants rank 30th in turnover margin, 29th in scoring defense, and 24th in scoring offense. What’s more, the Giants will be without tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Golden Tate today.

Prediction: Packers 34, Giants 17

