Dave Schroeder's 'Fast 5 Pack Facts': Packers at Cowboys

As the Green Bay Packers (3-1) prepare to visit the Dallas Cowboys (3-1), it’s time to get ready for kickoff with Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 Road, Sweet Road: The Packers may have struggled away from home in 2018, but the 2019 season started with a bang, winning at Chicago. And now? Green Bay visits a stadium in which they have never lost!

The Packers are 4-0 all-time at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. Beyond that, all 4 wins have been of the epic variety.

First, there was the Super Bowl XLV win over the Steelers in 2010. Then in 2013, the largest comeback in franchise history, in which Matt Flynn brought Green Bay back from a 26-3 deficit at the half. In the 2016 playoffs, Aaron Rodgers’ heroics were on display with his sideline completion to Jared Cook to set up a winning field goal. Then in 2017, Rodgers hit Davante Adams in the final minute to win it.

#2 Adams OUT: Packers star receiver Davante Adams has already been ruled OUT for the game with the turf toe injury he sustained early in the 4th quarter of the team’s loss to the Eagles 10 days ago.

Adams is not expected to miss much time, but he will miss this important contest. And Adams was missed when he failed to finish the Eagles game. His 10 catches and 180 yards set the Packers helped position the Packers to tie the game, but the team came up empty in goal-to-go situations twice with Adams sidelined in the final 10 minutes.

#3 Run Defense: The Packers were gashed on the ground in their first loss of the season. Philadelphia gained 176 yards on 33 carries, ripping off 5.3 yards per carry. That’s a lot. And it’s sadly not far-off the season average allowed by Green Bay’s run defense. Green Bay has given up 5.03 yards per carry on the season. That tall is coincidentally the exact amount that Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has averaged in 3 career games against Green Bay. The Packers pass defense ranks 3rd in the NFL, but the run defense ranks a poor 26th.

#4 Sky Not Falling?: Despite giving up 34 points last week (after giving up only 35 total in the first 3 games), safety Adrian Amos is not worried. He was part of a Bears’ defense last year that led the NFL in scoring defense. Accordingly, Amos knows that one game does not define a defense. After all, Chicago led the league in scoring last year despite giving up 30+ points three times. Amos noted to me in the locker room this week that every defense has its down day. In his opinion, being great is about your consistent performance. Amos does not feel a team’s best day or worst day defines its character.

#5 Turnover Tally: The Packers went 3-0 to start the season by winning the turnover margin each week. They were then -2 last week in the first setback of the year. Coincidence? Not really.

Prediction: Cowboys 24, Packers 20

As always, tune in to Action 2 News at 10:00 pm for postgame coverage and be sure to catch Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 for the most experienced Packers coverage in the business.