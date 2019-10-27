Dave Schroeder's 'Fast 5 Pack Facts': Packers at Chiefs

As the Green Bay Packers (6-1) prepare to play the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) on the road, it’s time to get ready for kick with Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 Pat Mahomes OUT: The Packers don’t have to worry about the reigning MVP, as the Chiefs’ QB was ruled out on Friday after dislocating his right knee cap in Week 7. It’s a big break for Green Bay, but sad for fans of football. The next chance for fans to watch Aaron Rodgers and Mahomes square off in the regular season won’t come until 2023. Rodgers turns 40 years old that season.

Beyond Mahomes’ status, KC is hurting in other ways. They have a total of 6 starters ruled out: QB Pat Mahomes, LT Eric Fisher, LG Andrew Wylie, CB Kendall Fuller, DT Chris Jones, and DE Frank Clark.

#2 Davante Adams: The Packers’ WR is listed as doubtful to play, though Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night that Adams is not expected to play in KC, but plays to return next week the LA Chargers.

Before the Schefter report, Adams’ status still looked very much up in the air as Kevin King had been ruled doubtful, but played in Dallas. And Geromino Allison was doubtful last week, but played against the Raiders.

While Adams looks to miss his 4th straight contest, rookie safety Darnell Savage is questionable and expected to return from his ankle injury.

#3 Loudest stadium on earth: The Packers, and their fans, are familiar with Seattle’s crowd noise, but Arrowhead Stadium actually owns the record for world’s loudest outdoor stadium. The noise level in Kansas City reached 142.2 decibels during a Chiefs win over the Patriots in 2014. After that game, Bill Belichick gave his famous, “We’re on to Cincinnati,” press conference trying to put the noisy setback to bed.

The Packers last trip to KC in the regular season resulted in the end of Green Bay’s perfect season in 2011 as their 13-0 record turned into 13-1 on the Arrowhead grass.

#4 Strength showdown?: The Packers offensive line has only allowed 7 sacks in its last 6 games. But the Chiefs seemed to discover something defensively with 8 sacks in their last game (albeit against statuesque QB Joe Flacco).

Green Bay’s easiest gains this week could come on the ground. Kansas City has given up 5 yards per carry all season with a run defense that ranks 29th in the league.

#5 Reid’s backup track record: With Mahomes out, many would count the Chiefs out. But not so fast. Andy Reid has been a master of making things work with his backups in both Philadelphia and KC. The following litany of relief records under Reid is courtesy of ESPN.

In KC, Chase Daniels went 1-1 (but a late missed FG led to the loss), Nick Foles was 1-0, and Pat Mahomes was 1-0 his rookie year in Week 17 relief of Alex Smith.

In Philadelphia, Jeff Garcia went 5-1, A.J. Feeley went 4-3, and Koy Detmer 2-1.

Prediction: Packers 33, Chiefs, 27

After the game, flip over to WBAY-TV for a special post-game edition of Sunday Sports Night Cover 2, starting at 10:45 p.m. this week.


