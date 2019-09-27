Packers WR Davante Adams toe injury not serious

The Green Bay Packers failed to convert in the red zone late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The Packers final possession ended with quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling being intercepted by Nigel Bradham.

The team could have used receiver Davante Adams. Adams had a career high 180 yards receiving without playing much of the fourth quarter due to a toe injury.

Adams was instead left standing on the sideline watching as his team lost 34-27.

"I would have been out there if I could but I'm in a little bit of pain. It's tough with a toe injury, the type of player I am.... It's tough, man because those are the type of moments I'm built for," Adams said on Thursday night following the game.

The severity of Adam’s toe injury is “not believed to be serious,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Packers WR Davante Adams had his MRI today on his toe injury, and sources say it’s not believed to be serious. The team will be careful with their star pass-catcher. But if he misses time, it may not be much,” Rapoport tweeted Friday afternoon.

The Packers have a couple of days to recover after the short week. The team will get back to work on Monday to prepare for next Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

Thursday’s game left the team banged up. Six players left the game with injuries. Packers running back Jamaal Williams was taken off the field on a stretcher after taking a vicious hit in the first quarter.

Williams spent the night in the hospital recovering from the head/neck injury. His teammates visited him and said he was in good spirits, even “joking around” with the nurses.

Williams has been released and Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said he is doing well. Along with Williams, right tackle Bryan Bulaga suffered a shoulder injury and had to be replaced by swing tackle Alex Light. Cornerback Kevin King left the game with a groin injury. Safety Will Redmond left with a concussion and cornerback Tony Brown had a hamstring injury.