Davante Adams practices, could play Sunday vs. Chargers

The Green Bay Packers got back on the practice field on Wednesday inside the Don Hutson Center. Re-joining the team was star receiver Davante Adams.

Adams ran routes, caught passes and officially practiced for the first time since suffering his turf toe injury on Sept. 26.

“We are getting to the point where I can realistically make the call. It’s day-to-day still but I’m feeling a lot better though,” Adams said Wednesday.

When asked what he needs to see in order to be officially cleared to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, he said it will depend on the Packers medical staff.

"Just the feedback I get from the docs. I feel good. I know you guys got a chance to see a little bit today,” Adams said. “I feel like I'm in a spot where I can make that call for myself. But I've got to [collaborate] with them and see how they're feeling and look at it one more time and then we'll make that call."

Adams was officially listed as limited on Wednesday. Since he was injured in week four against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers are 4-0 and have gotten a number of players involved during his absence.

“For me the whole time my focus was getting back when I was healthy regardless but it definitely helps,” Adams said. “It makes me a lot more comfortable and confident about when I can come back and really it’s just giving people opportunities where now I feel like this team can take off even more because I feel I can offer a lot to this team when I’m healthy. The fact that I’m going to be back really soon, we can get back to that dangerous spot.”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not practice on Wednesday because he was resting a sore knee said he has noticed Adams progression.

"Oh, I've been keeping my eyes on [No.] 17 for a while," Rodgers said. "I've got a pretty good idea how he's feeling and obviously have been watching him.

"He's feeling a lot more confident in the toe. We're optimistic that he'll be back sooner rather than later. I'm sure he's itching to get back out there."

The Packers will travel to L.A. on Friday ahead of Sunday’s game at 3:25 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.