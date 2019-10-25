Davante Adams is doubtful to play against the Chiefs

The Green Bay Packer defense will not have to worry about facing quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Sunday night's showdown.

The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player on Friday.

Mahomes dislocated his right knee cap last Thursday night in Denver but was a limited participant in practice all week.

Meanwhile, Packers receiver Davante Adams has missed the past three games with a turf toe injury.

Adams missed the entire week of practice but did catch passes during warmups on Friday. The Packers star receiver is offcially doutbful to play.

"We're never going to put a guy at further risk if the doctors are saying no. There's a reason they are saying no. Sometimes you have to protect these guys from themselves," Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said regarding Adams on Friday.

Adams has made it clear that if he's not healthy enough to play, he won't force it and re-aggrave it.

"I've made a lot of progress. I can do a lot of different things that I couldn't do at this point last week. I mean I am a little limited right now, but for the most part I can do a lot of different footwork stuff. It's just the full-speed routes that are a little tougher for me at this point," Adams said Thursday.

Adams said the turf toe injury isn't something he can tough out and play through.

The Chiefs have six starters, including Mahomes already ruled out for Sunday's game.

Packers starting safety Darnell Savage is questionable to play due to an ankle injury which has kept him out the past two games.

Packers starting center Corey Linsley is questionable to play due to a back injury. Linsely did return to practice on Friday after missing on Thursday.

The Packers play against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m.