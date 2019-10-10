Davante Adams calls toe injury "major," avoids surgery

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams did not practice on Thursday during the team’s open session on Clarke Hinkle Field. The Packer star receiver continues to miss time due to a toe injury he suffered in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adams called his injury “major” and stressed the plan is for him to not rush returning to the field.

“I can’t really tell you when I’m going to play. I don’t know. It doesn’t feel how I want it to feel at the moment but we definitely have time so will just play this thing,” Adams said Thursday.

Adams said he has a torn ligament in his right big toe but it does not require surgery.

“People hear turf toe and think it’s just a jam. Turf toe means you strained – which means you tore something. You can Google that. That’s not be giving you anything too spicy today … We just have to let that heal up. I’ve made a lot of strides. I’m able to move around a lot better than I was but we have some healing to go,” Adams said.

He added he has continued to make progress since suffering the injury but at this point the day-to-day life activities have gotten easier but it doesn’t sound like he’s much closer to getting back on the field.

“A lot better as far as the regular-world life goes, but playing football in the NFL is a little different than going to Walmart so I’ve got to make sure I’m feeling how I was before,” Adams said.

Adams has played through injuries in the past but as his teammate Allen Lazard said earlier this year, “If you can't walk, you can't run. You can't do anything so it all starts with your feet.”

“It’s not really something that you can say ‘I’m going to tough through this.’ It’s something that has to be healed especially when you have ligament damage. We got to be smart about it. I feel like we’ve made some strides in treating it but we’ve got to make a few more.”

Thursday’s update on Adams’ injury is much different than what initially came out following the Thursday night game on Sept. 26.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sept. 27 that Adams injury was “not believed to be serious.” Then Monday, Sept. 30, Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Adams was “day-to-day.”

The Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 without Adams on the field. Green Bay (4-1) plays on Monday against the Detroit Lions (2-1-1) at Lambeau Field.

JAMAAL WILLIAMS RETURNS

Packers running back Jamaal Williams returned to practice on Thursday. It marked the first time Williams was cleared to practice since suffering a concussion against the Eagles.

The Packers had 20 players on its injury report on Thursday. Cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring), rookie safety Darnell Savage (ankle), tight end Robert Tonyan (hip) and Adams, did not practice.

Savage was seen wearing a boot on his ankle

Some other notable additions to the injury report were quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a knee injury and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling with a hamstring/calf injury. Both were limited in practice.

