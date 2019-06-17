Dates for Packers-Texans joint practices

The Green Bay Packers players are off until the team reports for training camp on July 24th with practices starting on Thursday, July 25.

The Packers have not announced the full training camp schedule but we now know the dates for the Packers-Houston Texans team joint practices.

The Texans’ team website released the dates of the schedule joint practices: Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6.

The two teams will have play each other in the Packers first preseason game on Thursday, August 8 at Lambeau Field.

The Packers haven’t had another team in for joint practices since 2005, when then-coach Mike Sherman, in his final year, brought the Buffalo Bills to town for several practices and to scrimmage on Family Night.

“I’ve done it the last two years,” said Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur, who was the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator in 2017 and held that same job with the Tennessee Titans last season. “In Tennessee we scrimmaged vs. Tampa before our second preseason game, which I thought was awesome. You can get so much good-on-good work. And quite honestly, you can practice your guys and not have to play them as long in the preseason game.”

The Texans have held joint practices every year under Coach Bill O’Brien. This will give a chance for Wisconsin native and former Badger standout J.J. Watt to return to his home state to practice in front of friends and family.

Another Wisconsin connection, the Texans second round draft OT Max Scharping grew up in Green Bay and went to Green Bay Southwest.

