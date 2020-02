Iowa State will finish the basketball season without star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Coach Steve Prohm says Haliburton fractured his left wrist in the Cyclones' win over Kansas State on Saturday. Haliburton was the team's second-leading scorer and the Big 12 leader in assists and steals.

The sophomore is considered a potential lottery pick in the NBA draft this year. Haliburton was hurt as he blocked a shot late in the first half.