Counsell finishes 2nd....again

Less than a week after his mother's passing, Mike Shildt was honored for piloting the St. Louis Cardinals back into the playoffs, narrowly beating Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers to win NL Manager of the Year.

Shildt earned the award in his first full season on the job, even though Counsell received more first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Counsell received 13 first place votes to Shildt's 8; but the Cardinals skipper received 27 total votes to Counsell's 24. The difference in the voting was 7 points. Counsell finished 2nd in the 2018 voting to the Braves' Brian Snitker, who was also a finalist this season.

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli won the AL prize in a tight ballot over Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees. Both received 13 first-place votes, but Baldelli got more second-place nods. The 38-year-old is the youngest to win the award.