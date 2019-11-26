Colgate hits 19 threes, Burns drops 40 on Green Bay

The Green Bay Phoenix came into Tuesday match-up against Colgate looking first its first back-to-back wins of the season. But that quickly faded.

Green Bay Phoenix Head Coach Linc Darner reacts to the team's 99-81 loss on Tuesday at the Kress Center.

Colgate made 19 three-pointers as junior guard Jordan Burns made eight three's and finished with 40 points in a 99-81 win in the Roman Legends Classic Sub Regional.

Colgate made 13 three-pointers in the first half and finished the game shooting 54 percent from long range.

Green Bay freshman guard Amari Davis led the Phoenix with 19 points. Green Bay is now 2-4 this season.

Green Bay will next play at Montana State on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.