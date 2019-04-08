Cole Madison rejoins Packers, reinstated to roster

Monday marked the first time Green Bay Packers first year Head Coach Matt LaFleur has been able to work with his players when the team’s offseason program began.

One unlikely player was in attendance. Last year's fifth round pick Cole Madison.

The guard from Washington State reported to Monday's offseason teamwork according to a team source. Madison spent the entire 2018 season on the reserve/did not report list.

According to The Athletic’s Michael Cohen, Madison reportedly did not report because he was dealing with the loss of his former Washington State teammate quarterback Tyler Hillinski.

Hillinski committed suicide on Jan. 16, 2018. Cohen’s report also mentions that Madison tried to continue to play but after finding out Hillinski had suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Madison participated in every offseason team workout in 2018 leading up training camp. Madison would have likely competed for a starting job at right guard.

Madison was also added back onto the team's official roster on its website.