Cohen III signs 4-year deal with Israeli pro team

Former University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and Seymour High School standout Sandy Cohen III has signed a four-year deal with Israeli professional basketball team, Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv according to the team’s website.

Cohen went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft but spent time in the summer league with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cohen played nine minutes per game for the Cavs but only made one bucket in three games. After spending his first two years of college eligibility at Marquette, Cohen finished his remaining years at UWGB.

He averaged a team high 17.5 points per game while also leading the Phoenix in every major statistical category.

