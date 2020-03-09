Chryst stays patient as Badgers prepare for spring practice

Wisconsin will head into spring practice with plenty of questions after losing much of the star power from the team that reached the Rose Bowl last season. Coach Paul Chryst says he's anxious to see which returning players emerge as team leaders.

Chryst also is remaining patient with so much time remaining before the Sept. 4 season opener with Indiana. Chryst pushed back the start of spring workouts from Tuesday to March 22 to give his players more time to make the transition from offseason conditioning to actual practices.

