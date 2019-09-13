Chilton blanks Two Rivers, highlights from week four

Week four of the Operation Football schedule is now complete. WBAY’s ‘Game of the Week’ was a matchup of teams atop the standings in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference between Chilton and Two Rivers.

Chilton senior RB Gaven Lisowe scores on Friday in a 35-0 win over Two Rivers.

Chilton (4-0) dominated Two Rivers (3-1) with a 35-0 win.

“This has been something in the works for years. And we haven’t been respected very much this year and we’re trying to earn a little bit of it,” Chilton Head Coach Michael Arendt said.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Abbotsford 32, Gilman 13

Algoma 42, Gillett 0

Almond-Bancroft 26, Pittsville 6

Altoona 34, Fall Creek 8

Amherst 52, Shiocton 0

Antigo 20, Ashland 0

Appleton East 48, Oshkosh North 7

Appleton North 28, Neenah 24

Aquinas 35, Cuba City 14

Arcadia 25, Viroqua 13

Arrowhead 31, Waukesha West 28

Ashwaubenon 17, Sheboygan South 14

Auburndale 56, Tomahawk 6

Augusta 34, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Badger 35, Elkhorn Area 13

Baldwin-Woodville 16, New Richmond 14

Bangor 55, Necedah 6

Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 0

Beaver Dam 35, Baraboo 14

Belleville 11, Pardeeville 6

Belmont 43, Wisconsin Heights 16

Benton/Shullsburg 20, Potosi/Cassville 12

Big Foot 33, Whitewater 18

Blair-Taylor 21, Eleva-Strum 3

Bloomer 52, Hayward 26

Bonduel 40, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Brodhead/Juda 21, Jefferson 13

Brookfield Central 24, Germantown 7

Brookwood 35, Hillsboro 0

Burlington 42, Union Grove 20

Cadott 14, Neillsville/Granton 0

Cambridge 20, Watertown Luther Prep 10

Campbellsport 20, Ripon 19

Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 6

Chequamegon 38, Sturgeon Bay 8

Chilton 35, Two Rivers 0

Chippewa Falls 16, Rice Lake 12

Clear Lake 33, Elmwood/Plum City 8

Coleman 44, Southern Door 0

Cudahy 47, West Allis Central 21

Darlington 36, Iowa-Grant 0

De Pere 10, Notre Dame 7

De Soto 23, Highland 6

DeForest 61, Portage 0

Denmark 41, Green Bay West 0

Dodgeville 13, Richland Center 10, OT

Edgar 42, Dover-Eyota, Minn. 8

Edgerton 42, Clinton 0

Evansville 51, Turner 35

Fall River 14, Pacelli 8

Florence 60, Sevastopol 0

Fond du Lac 55, D.C. Everest 7

Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Little Chute 7

Franklin 35, Racine Park 18

Frederic 40, Mellen 0

Freedom 24, Luxemburg-Casco 21

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 68, Wisconsin Dells 13

Grafton 27, Whitefish Bay 21

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 14, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Greenfield 45, Brown Deer 8

Greenwood 40, Owen-Withee 6

Hartford Union 21, Cedarburg 7

Hilbert 19, Cedar Grove-Belgium 0

Holmen 41, La Crosse Central 18

Homestead 38, West Bend East 7

Horicon/Hustisford 27, Palmyra-Eagle 13

Hortonville 57, Kingsford, Mich. 13

Hudson 56, Eau Claire North 20

Hurley 12, Northland Pines 7

Ithaca 42, Cashton 6

Johnson Creek 34, Cambria-Friesland 7

Kaukauna 35, Marshfield 7

Kenosha Indian Trail 25, Kenosha Bradford 14

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 34, Dominican 15

Kenosha Tremper 20, Racine Case 7

Kettle Moraine 13, Catholic Memorial 11

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 56, Waupun 20

Kewaunee 48, Crivitz 12

Kiel 48, Valders 0

Kimberly 41, Stevens Point 7

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 26, Mishicot 22

Laconia 43, Poynette 14

Ladysmith 47, Cameron 12

Lake Country Lutheran 58, Hope Christian 0

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 32, Turtle Lake 30

Lake Mills 47, West Salem 13

Lakeside Lutheran 40, Marshall 6

Lancaster 47, Luther 7

Lincoln 38, Clayton 18

Lodi 44, New Glarus/Monticello 7

Lourdes Academy 39, Rosholt 7

Luck 74, Bruce 0

Madison East 28, Beloit Memorial 9

Madison Memorial 28, Middleton 11

Manawa 46, Oconto 6

Manitowoc Lincoln 28, Sheboygan North 7

Marathon 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Marinette 24, Clintonville 0

Markesan 40, Dodgeland 2

Marquette University 24, Wauwatosa West 0

Mauston 7, Black River Falls 0

Mayville 31, North Fond du Lac 7

McFarland 15, East Troy 14

Medford Area 49, Lakeland 7

Melrose-Mindoro 7, Whitehall 6

Menasha 22, Seymour 12

Menomonee Falls 9, Brookfield East 7

Menomonie 21, River Falls 7

Milton 27, Monona Grove 20

Milwaukee Lutheran 48, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 16

Milwaukee Obama SCTE 42, Milwaukee North 6

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 22, Milwaukee Vincent 14

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 22, Milwaukee Vincent 14

Mineral Point 42, Fennimore 15

Mondovi 59, Colfax 0

Monroe 35, Watertown 13

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 22, Parkview 6

Mosinee 41, Merrill 7

Mukwonago 40, Hamilton 23

Mukwonago 40, Hamilton 23

Muskego 49, Waukesha North 20

Nekoosa 35, Adams-Friendship 34

New Berlin West 17, New Berlin Eisenhower 16, OT

New Holstein 35, Roncalli 6

New Lisbon 20, Royall 16

New London 21, Shawano 13

Northwestern 37, Cumberland 6

Oconomowoc 55, Waukesha South 21

Onalaska 50, La Crosse Logan 6

Oostburg 14, Ozaukee 7

Oregon 35, Edgewood 0

Osceola 14, Somerset 12

Oshkosh West 17, Wausau West 7

Pepin/Alma 14, Cochrane-Fountain City 7

Peshtigo 8, Crandon 0

Phillips 46, Three Lakes 24

Plymouth 35, Berlin 7

Port Washington 20, West Bend West 13

Prairie Farm 20, New Auburn 18

Prairie du Chien 24, Westby 17, OT

Prescott 35, Amery 0

Pulaski 31, Green Bay Preble 0

Racine Horlick 21, Oak Creek 20, OT

Randolph 61, Deerfield 26

Random Lake 21, Howards Grove 6

Reedsburg Area 22, Sauk Prairie 14

Reedsville 34, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Regis 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Rhinelander 31, Wausau East 13

River Ridge 14, Pecatonica/Argyle 0

River Valley 35, Platteville 14

Saint Croix Central 54, Ellsworth 14

Saint Francis 28, Brookfield Academy 22

Sheboygan Falls 34, Brillion 19

Slinger 38, Nicolet 20

Southwestern 53, Boscobel 0

Sparta 28, Tomah 14

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 47, Stanley-Boyd 14

Spooner 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 13

Spring Valley 39, Colby 0

St. Croix Falls 63, Barron 14

Stoughton 42, Fort Atkinson 0

Stratford 46, Columbus 0

Sun Prairie 39, Janesville Craig 0

Superior 21, Eau Claire Memorial 9

Unity 20, Grantsburg 7

University School of Milwaukee 28, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Verona Area 21, Madison West 6

Warren, Ill. 35, Waterloo 0

Waterford 47, Wilmot Union 14

Waunakee 44, Mount Horeb 0

Waunakee 44, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0

Wautoma 21, Westfield Area 8

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 62, North Crawford 14

Webster 26, Flambeau 20

West Allis Nathan Hale 17, Wauwatosa East 0

West De Pere 77, Green Bay East 6

Westosha Central 20, Delavan-Darien 17

Whitnall 42, South Milwaukee 0

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 26, Omro 18

Winneconne 24, Kewaskum 22

Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Pius XI Catholic 13

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 28, Appleton West 12

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18, Iola-Scandinavia 8

Wrightstown 46, Oconto Falls 13

Xavier 42, Waupaca 9