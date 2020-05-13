Schroeder: Cherish it! Golden Age of Wisconsin sports

Lets have a chat.

Here is Wisconsin, sports fans are blessed.

Yes, we, like the rest of the world, must wait for athletic action to resume. But when sports do return, lets cherish every moment across every sport as this is truly the Golden Age of Wisconsin sports.

In the past 2 seasons, EACH of Wisconsin's 3 professional sports teams have advanced to the conference finals, with the Brewers clawing their way to Game 7 of the National League Championship Series in 2018, the Bucks taking a 2-0 lead in last year's Eastern Conference Finals, and the Packers reaching the NFC Championship just a few short months ago.

Beyond the teams, Wisconsin has the MVPs. Milwaukee leaders Christian Yelich and Giannis Antetokounmpo have each earned MVP awards within the last 2 years and Aaron Rodgers is a 2-time MVP in his own right.

In college? The Badgers' basketball team is now the reigning Big Ten champ and has two Final Four appearances since 2014. The football team? Fresh off a trip to the Rose Bowl, its 4th in the last 10 years.

And locally? Sports have never been better. James Morgan just became the first Green Bay-area quarterback drafted in the NFL since the 1980's. Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton is primed to become an NBA Draft lottery pick after sensational play at Iowa State. And there must be something in the water down in Oshkosh, as fellow Spartan Sydney Supple was the MaxPreps National High School Player of the Year in softball last season. And in hockey? Green Bay's Mason Appleton is playing in the NHL for the Winnipeg Jets.

Simply put. This is not normal!

Things won't always be this good.

And beyond the teams and stars, we have the national events too! Whistling Straits is set to host the Ryder Cup this fall on the heels of the state hosting 4 golf majors in recent years.

It would be one thing for one Wisconsin team to be at its peak. But all the major teams are seeing major success.

When COVID-19 releases its choke-hold on society, lets celebrate every moment, and lets use this time off to really appreciate what's going on. It's been one heck of a ride, and I can't wait to see what's next.