COVID-19 derails De Pere native's draft hopes

De Pere native and Minnesota State tackle Evan Heim is chasing the NFL dream in uncertain times with COVID-19.

"It kind of sucks for me, but it sucks for everybody else too because I'm not the only person going through the hard times...the entire U.S. is," Heim said."

The former Red Bird is looking to catch attention from scouts after his Pro Day at Minnesota was cancelled.

"I was super excited to be there and not only compete, but really up myself in front of a lot of teams," Heim said.

Unfortunately, Heim will find a more creative way to get in front of pro scouts. The first plan is to see if there will be a regional event where one or two scouts attend to get official times for drills. However, there is an alternate plan.

"Just do all the combine stuff and just send out the position drills to everybody [on video]," Heim added. "I mean at this point that's all we really can do."

