Bulaga avoids major injury according to ESPN

The Green Bay Packers struggles on to stop the San Francisco 49ers defensive front on Sunday night weren’t helped by the absence of starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

Bulaga injured his right knee in the first quarter and did not return. He tore his ACL two years ago in that same knee.

But it looks like he escaped a major injury. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported late last night that Bulaga avoided a serious injury and could be week to week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting it is an MCL sprain and an MRI will determine the severity. The 49ers sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers five times in a 37-8 loss on Sunday Night Football.

