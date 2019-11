Milwaukee won its 10th-straight game in Cleveland on Friday.

The Bucks defeated the Cavaliers, 119-110, inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had his 19th consecutive double-double with 33 points and 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, George Hill followed behind with 18 points.

The Bucks improve to 16-3 overall and will host the Hornets on Saturday at 7 p.m.