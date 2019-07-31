Brewers tie it the ninth, drop it to Oakland in the tenth

Matt Olson homered with one out in the 10th inning off Josh Hader and the Oakland Athletics beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Blake Treinen (5-3) pitched a 1-2-3 10th with two strikeouts, including slugger Christian Yelich on a big swing for the third out.

Olson sent the first pitch from Hader (1-4) to deep center for his second career walkoff homer and No. 22 on the year.

Eric Thames hit a tying homer with one out in the ninth after Khris Davis put the A's ahead in the bottom of the eighth with a drive to left.

Davis, baseball's 2018 home run leader, connected with a drive to left on the first pitch from Freddy Peralta to snap a 29-game homerless streak since his last on June 18 against Baltimore. He had his first three-hit game since May 17 at Detroit.

Yasmani Grandal hit a tying single in the eighth for the Brewers before Thames snapped an 0-for-17 funk with the first home run off Liam Hendriks since April 16 against Houston.

Olson hit an RBI double in the third for the A's, who blew their 22nd save opportunity.

Orlando Arcia had his first three-hit game since May 6 for Milwaukee.

Chris Bassitt gave up three hits, struck out six and walked one in six scoreless innings to win for the third time in four starts.

A's starter Chris Bassitt retired Yelich on a called third strike with one out in the sixth and runners on first and second.

Yelich's eighth-inning single gave him a 17-game hitting streak and put the tying run on third. Hendriks relieved Ryan Buchter and allowed Grandal's single before surrendering Thames' shot.

New Oakland left-hander Jake Diekman made his A's debut in the seventh after being acquired from Kansas City on Saturday. He allowed just a walk.

Milwaukee, playing in Oakland for the first time since a two-game split June 21-22, 2016, is 68-111 all-time at the Coliseum.