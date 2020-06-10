Brewers select OF Mitchell in first round

The Brewers may have found a steal in the first round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday night. With the 20th overall selection, they pick outfielder Garrett Mitchell from UCLA. MLB Pipeline had Mitchell rated as the 6th best prospect overall.

Mitchell, 21, was previously selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 14th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Orange Lutheran High School (Orange, CA), but did not sign. He started all 15 games in center field for the Bruins in his junior season this spring, batting .355 (22-for-62) with 18 runs, six doubles and nine RBI.

Mitchell enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign the year prior, batting .349 (90-for-258) with 57 runs, 14 doubles, 12 triples, six home runs, 41 RBI and a .984 OPS to go along with a perfect fielding percentage. He led the NCAA and established a new single-season program record in triples and was a finalist for an American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Gold Glove Award.

Mitchell has been treated for Type-1 Diabetes since the 3rd grade.

This marks the first time that the Crew has selected 20th overall in the First-Year Player Draft and the first time that the organization has selected an outfielder in the first round since doing so in consecutive years in 2015 (Trent Grisham) and 2016 (Corey Ray).

The Brewers have four selections remaining in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, which concludes with rounds two through five on Thursday starting at 4pm CDT.

