Brewers select LHP Ethan Small in first round

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Mississippi State left handed pitcher Ethan Small with the no. 28 selection in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The "Lanky Lefty" is 8-1 with a 1.84 ERA and 139 strikeouts and has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his 14 starts for Mississippi State this season.

Small was named the 2019 SEC Pitcher of the Year.