Brewers reliever Knebel to have Tommy John surgery

Brewers relief pitcher Corey Knebel is electing to undergo Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, ending his season before it started.

Knebel was weighing a lengthy rehab before deciding on surgery Friday.

The 27-year-old was a big part of the Brewers march to Game 7 of the NLCS last year.

"I mean right now, at 27, it's better to do it now instead of waiting until later," Knebel said. "I will be able to come back, for sure, in a year. The success rate for Tommy John anyways is unbelievable nowadays. That's the decision I made."

"When you think about missing a season, it's not easy to make that decision ever for any player," said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. "The length of time that the rehab required was hard to get over."