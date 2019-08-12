Brewers release 2020 schedule

The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the 2020 regular-season schedule, which will begin on Thursday, March 26 vs. the Chicago Cubs and conclude on Sunday, September 27 vs. the San Francisco Giants.

Next season will mark the eighth time in the last nine years that the team will open the regular season at Miller Park and the second time that they will begin a campaign against their I-94 rivals. The Crew also opened the 2008 season against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The 2020 regular season will begin with six games in seven days at Miller Park against the Cubs (March 26, 28-29) and St. Louis Cardinals (March 30-April 1) prior to the team’s first road trip, which will feature five games in six days against the Philadelphia Phillies (April 2, 4-5) and Cincinnati Reds (April 6-7). The Crew will enjoy three off days on Friday next year, including back-to-back weeks to open the season.

The Brewers are set to face the American League East in Interleague play, beginning with a three-game set against the New York Yankees at Miller Park from May 19-21. The slate also features a home matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays (June 22-24), road matchups with the Boston Red Sox (June 5-7) and Baltimore Orioles (September 11-13) – the Crew’s first trip to Baltimore since 2003 – and a home-and-home set with the Tampa Bay Rays (May 30-31 at Tropicana Field; July 7-8 at Miller Park).

The team’s longest homestand of the year will take place in May, when they will play nine games in 10 days against the Yankees (May 19-21), Cubs (May 22-24) and Giants (May 26-28). The Brewers’ longest road trip will take place in April with nine games in 10 days against the New York Mets (April 17-19), Pittsburgh Pirates (April 21-23) and Colorado Rockies (April 24-26).

The Brewers' complete 2020 regular-season schedule can be found here:

2020 BREWERS SCHEDULE