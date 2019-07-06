Brewers' pitcher Brandon Woodruff added to All-Star rosters

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff has been added to the rosters for Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Woodruff will replace Brewers closer Josh Hader, who has back stiffness. Woodruff, a first-time All-Star, is 10-3 with a 3.91 ERA.

The Brewers now have five All-Stars: outfielder Christian Yelich, catcher Yasmani Grandal, second basemen Mike Moustakas, reliever Josh Hader and Woodruff.

Hader will still travel to Cleveland for the All-Star festivities according to Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy.

This is the second straight season the Brewers had five players selected for the All-Star game.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game is on Tuesday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m. on FOX.

