Brewers find new catcher landing Narváez from Mariners

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired catcher Omar Narváez from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor-league pitcher Adam Hill and a comp pick in the 2020 amateur draft.

Narváez becomes Milwaukee’s replacement for Yasmani Grandal, who signed with the Chicago White Sox recently.

Narváez was excellent at the plate in his one season with the Mariners, hitting 278 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 132 games.

He was expendable because of the depth Seattle has at the position. Tom Murphy emerged as a solid backup and contributor last season and will likely be backed up by Aaron Nola going into the season.

