Brewers announce Matt Erickson returns for tenth season as Timber Rattlers manager

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced Wednesday Matt Erickson will return as the manager of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the 2020 season.

Erickson extends his records of years managed in the Midwest League and longest tenure with one Midwest League team with 10 seasons.

The Timber Rattlers have been to the Midwest League playoffs three times under Erickson’s direction – 2012, 2014, and 2016. Wisconsin won the 2012 Midwest League Championship. Erickson’s regular season record with the Rattlers is 604-644 (.484).

Joppie, a native of Hastings, Michigan, is in his fourth season in the Brewers minor league organization. The 2020 season will be his 25th season in professional baseball. Joppie started in the minor league system of the Oakland Athletics in 1995 and managed and coached in that system through 2005. He joined the Boston Red Sox organization in 2006 and was a hitting coach for many different affiliates there until joining the Brewers system for the 2017 season.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2020 season at home against the Burlington Bees on Thursday, April 9. Game time is 6:35pm.

The Brewers also announced the retention of hitting coach Dave Joppie, athletic trainer Jeff Paxson, and strength and conditioning coach Connor McCarthy to the Timber Rattlers’ staff. Carson Cross was named the new pitching coach and Jorge Ortega the new bullpen coach for the Timber Rattlers.

