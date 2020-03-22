Brett Favre delivers message on social distancing

Brett Favre is staying positive and preaching precaution during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a video released on the Packers' Twitter page, Favre said in part: "It's unprecedented what is going on, not only in this country, but across the world. But it will pass as we all know. Just like all the other things this country has gone through. We will get through it. And I think the only way we get through it is by getting through it together. And we need to try to follow the rules and guidelines that are set forth for us. Social distancing can be difficult, but needs to be done. So lets join together, lets fight this, lets be smart. God bless, take care, keep the faith."