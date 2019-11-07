Boys State Soccer results

The 38th Annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Soccer State Tournament will take place Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 7-9 at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis.

In Division 4 Thursday, Sturgeon Bay scored the final 5 goals, two from Spencer Hubbard, to beat Northland Pines 5-1 and advance to Saturday's championship game against The Prairie School.

Schedule and Results:

DIVISION 1

Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 8

Game-1: #1 Verona (19-1-2) vs. #4 Kenosha Tremper (11-7-2) - 4:30 p.m.

Game-2: #2 Eau Claire Memorial (19-1-3) vs. #3 Neenah (17-1-3) - 7 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, Nov. 9

Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 - 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 8

Game-1: #1 Brookfield East (16-2-2) vs. #4 New Richmond (21-2-1) - 11 a.m.

Game-2: #2 Elkhorn (21-1) vs. #3 Brookfield Central (13-6-1) - 1:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, Nov. 9

Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 - 4:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals: Thursday, Nov. 7

#1 McFarland (17-2-4) 7, #4 Rice Lake (17-5-1) 2 - STATS

#2 Shorewood (19-3-3) 2, #3 Seymour (20-2) 1 - STATS

Championship Game: Saturday, Nov. 9

Mcfarland (17-2-4) vs. Shorewood (19-3-3) - 1:30 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Semifinals: Thursday, Nov. 7

#1 The Prairie School (17-1-5) 8 #4 Lake Mills (14-9-3) 0 - STATS

#2 Sturgeon Bay (21-4-1) 5, #3 Northland Pines (15-4-4) 1 - STATS

Championship Game: Saturday, Nov. 9

The Prairie School (17-1-5) vs. Sturgeon Bay (21-4-1)